US Bancorp DE Buys 726 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $74,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $224,000. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE PBA opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -134.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

