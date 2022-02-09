Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

NYSE WGO opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

