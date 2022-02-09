New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 77,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $101,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,155,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,691 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

