New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.47

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.47, but opened at $1.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 77,879 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.01.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.