Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.23. Berkshire Grey shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,665 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Grey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

