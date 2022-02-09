CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 128,421 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONX in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

