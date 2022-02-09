Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 330,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.17% of AdvanSix worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 201.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after purchasing an additional 95,640 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AdvanSix by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

