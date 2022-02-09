Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,753,000 after buying an additional 863,139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,041,000 after buying an additional 694,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 136.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 277,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after buying an additional 159,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $8,613,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.01.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

