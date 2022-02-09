Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $13.71 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

BIPC stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 46.64. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

