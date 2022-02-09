Alfred Poe Buys 4,000 Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Director Alfred Poe bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $22,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FARM stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

