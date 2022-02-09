Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,387,000 after buying an additional 127,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 75,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Parke Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

