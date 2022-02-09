Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stock

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
GNW stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.
Genworth Financial Company Profile
Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.
