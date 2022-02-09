Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $7.52

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.32. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 7,506 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 13,394 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 151.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

