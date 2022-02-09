Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,191,748 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.63.

AGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.39.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -118.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

