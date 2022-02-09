PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading 6.9% Higher

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.23. 5,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 933,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.57.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.