Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clorox’s shares have lagged the industry in the past three months. Despite the sales beat in second-quarter fiscal 2022, the bottom line fell short of estimates. Both the top and bottom lines declined year over year. Results were impacted by the soft sales performance across all segments. Lower shipment volume mainly hurt sales. This, along with higher manufacturing and logistics costs and increased commodity costs, dented the bottom line and margins. Clorox revised its view for fiscal 2022 which seems drab. However, its IGNITE strategy and gains from the Saudi joint venture acquisition bode well. It remains on track to invest around $500 million in the next five years, beginning fiscal 2022, for digital capabilities and productivity enhancements. The company is also poised to gain from cost-saving and pricing initiatives to mitigate the ongoing in”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $154.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.53. Clorox has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

