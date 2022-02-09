Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.38. Carvana has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.