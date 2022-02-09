Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $335.35.
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.61 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.38. Carvana has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RV Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $30,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
