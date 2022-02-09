Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,644 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $14,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

MSGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.26 and a 1 year high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

