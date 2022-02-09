Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,128,295 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $14,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,558 shares during the period.
Shares of GRUB opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
