Citigroup Inc. Acquires 3,679 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JELD. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43.

JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

