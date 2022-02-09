ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Permian Basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are there for the firm in Eagle Ford, where it owns about 1,600 undrilled locations that could provide access to huge reserves. With the acquisition of Shell Enterprises’ Delaware basin position, ConocoPhillips has strengthened its position in the Permian. With the $9.5 billion in a cash transaction, COP has acquired roughly 225,000 net acres and producing properties in Texas. In 2022, the company expects its production at roughly 1.8 MMBoE/D, suggesting an improvement from 1.5 MMBoE/D last year. Also, ConocoPhillips revised higher its expected 2022 return of capital to shareholders. The new guidance is at $8 billion. Consequently, ConocoPhillips is considered a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.68.

NYSE COP opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

