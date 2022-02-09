Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will report $233.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.83 million to $234.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

