Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 1,660 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FICO opened at $512.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.23 and a 200 day moving average of $429.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.
FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.