Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees Sells 1,660 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FICO opened at $512.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.23 and a 200 day moving average of $429.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $60,173,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after acquiring an additional 65,640 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 62,684 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

