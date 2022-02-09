Citigroup Inc. Purchases 36,773 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in SelectQuote by 16.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 71.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,908 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 168.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 874,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 548,503 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 31.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SLQT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $564.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.48.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.