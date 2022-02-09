Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 21.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progyny by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $527,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 173,330 shares of company stock valued at $8,588,314 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGNY opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.64.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

