Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,484 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,531,000 after acquiring an additional 155,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,703,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,127,000 after purchasing an additional 535,618 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.