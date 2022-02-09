Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of CTS worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth about $1,502,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 326.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 55,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. cut their price objective on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.