Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

HELE stock opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $199.86 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

