Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 304,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

GIL stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

