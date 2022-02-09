TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,670 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

