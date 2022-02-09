Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Inogen worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inogen by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Shares of INGN opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $710.81 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

