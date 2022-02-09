NOV Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

NOV stock opened at $15.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NOV by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 575.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NOV by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after buying an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

