Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 109,800 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) by 871.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Arko worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arko by 143.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.15. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Arko Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.