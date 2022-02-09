Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $1.25 Million in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $275,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,156 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
About Grid Dynamics
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
