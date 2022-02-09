Michael L. Manelis Sells 3,629 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EQR stock opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $93.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 68.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.