Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $464,092.80 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 274.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

