Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised Genuit Group to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

GEN opened at GBX 547 ($7.40) on Tuesday. Genuit Group has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($7.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 806 ($10.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 586.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 645.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

