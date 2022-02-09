Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. Sells 5,924 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $101.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average is $97.17. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.41 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

