Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of Ping Identity worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Shares of PING stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $2,537,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

