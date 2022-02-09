Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,400 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

