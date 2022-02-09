Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Bally’s stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.