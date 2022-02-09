Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of BALY opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

