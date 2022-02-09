Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Hawaiian by 109,630.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 174.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 193,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $990.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

