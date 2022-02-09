FY2022 EPS Estimates for 8×8, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 8X8 in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($1.25) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.26). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for 8X8’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

8X8 stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $38.15.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

