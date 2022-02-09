Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Regional Management by 131,116.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 295,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 295,011 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management by 108.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Regional Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management in the second quarter worth about $6,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 135.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $524,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 4,860 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $293,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,865 shares of company stock worth $5,343,441 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RM opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23. The stock has a market cap of $505.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.30. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

