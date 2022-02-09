Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $12.39

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.39, but opened at $12.02. Frontier Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 39,206 shares changing hands.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $1,047,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $1,234,340 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.