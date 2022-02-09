Contrasting Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Navitas Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -7.74 Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A -$3.72 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rockley Photonics and Navitas Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Navitas Semiconductor 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 264.83%. Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 99.08%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Navitas Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.9% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Navitas Semiconductor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Rockley Photonics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

