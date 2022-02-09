Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Lowered to $190.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $236.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $531,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,270,377 shares of company stock valued at $219,924,408. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Datadog by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

