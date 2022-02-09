American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.19% of ACNB worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 7.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 2.9% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ACNB by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACNB stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $283.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.08. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

