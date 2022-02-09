First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Textron stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.