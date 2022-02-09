First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,665,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $368.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.49. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.17 and a 12-month high of $587.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.25.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.